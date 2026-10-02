Aaron Boone clears up NY Yankees’ rotation rumors, tapping Gerrit Cole for ALDS Game 1 over Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees are leaning on their ultimate weapon to open October, as manager Aaron Boone named Gerrit Cole the ALDS Game 1 starter over Carlos Rodon.

The wait for the New York Yankees‘ ALDS Game 1 starter is over. Manager Aaron Boone announced that ace Gerrit Cole will get the nod against the Tampa Bay Rays, putting an end to speculation over who would take the mound for the series opener and leaving Carlos Rodon out of the Game 1 mix.

While Rodon won’t start the opener, Boone clarified that the left-hander hasn’t been overlooked for the series. “Carlos will probably throw in Game 3 or 4 for us,” Boone told reporters while detailing the postseason rotation.

Even as Aaron Judge’s status remains uncertain while he continues to progress, Boone has locked in his starting pitching plans for the upcoming clash with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

The Yankees’ captain voiced his determination to return for the ALDS after sitting out the Wild Card round, eager to make his presence felt in what promises to be a hard-fought series.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout.

Boone confirms Yankees’ ALDS rotation

With Cole anchored for Game 1 and Rodon slated for later in the series, Boone outlined the full rotation through a potential Game 5 decider. Here is how the Yankees‘ ALDS rotation shapes up:

Advertisement

Game 1: Gerrit Cole (lined up to return on regular rest for Game 4, or Rodon)

Gerrit Cole (lined up to return on regular rest for Game 4, or Rodon) Game 2: Cam Schlittler (expected to start Game 2, and Game 5 if necessary)

Cam Schlittler (expected to start Game 2, and Game 5 if necessary) Game 3: Max Fried (or Rodon) on extended rest

Boone added that New York will carry 10 to 12 pitchers on its 26-man postseason roster, leaving zero margin for error as the club prepares to face Tampa Bay. Game 1 is set to be played on October 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Tropicana Field.

Key takeaways

Manager Aaron Boone named Gerrit Cole as the Game 1 ALDS starter.

named Gerrit Cole as the Game 1 ALDS starter. Carlos Rodon is expected to pitch in Game 3 or 4 for New York.

for New York. The team plans to carry 10 to 12 pitchers on its active roster.

Advertisement