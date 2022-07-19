The National League team will not have available one of the players who was supposed to be key to winning the game against the American League. Check here why Tatis Jr isn't playing.

The National League wants to win tonight to end the 10-year streak that the American League has been enjoying since 2012. The dominance of the AL Team is evident but the NL Team is also made up of stars.

Fernando Tatis Jr has been playing for the San Diego Padres since 2019, since his arrival to the team he became a special player for the roster. Tatis Jr is considered one of the best shortstops in the league right now with a batting average of .292 and 82 home runs since 2019.

San Diego Padres’ players in the National League team's starting lineup will be limited to Manny Machado (3rd baseman) only. So far the Padres' season is relatively good with a record of 52 wins and 42 losses in the second spot of the NL West.

Why is Fernando Tatis Jr not playing in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Unfortunately Fernando Tatis Jr will not play in the All-Star Game due to a wrist injury he suffered during a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic. He hasn't played a solo game in the regular season, let alone be available for the All-Star game.

Injuries are recurrent in Tatis Jr, but this time the recovery is progressing faster than expected and the player is training with batting and some field work. Until now there is no date for the return of Tatis Jr but less than a week ago a CT Scan showed negative results on his wrist.