Giants secure a 3x All-Star following the arrival of Harrison Bader

One of the biggest stories in MLB in recent days has undoubtedly been former Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader joining the San Francisco Giants. Not content to stop there, the Bay Area team secured the services of another coveted free agent, a three-time All-Star.

According to a report from baseball reporter Jorge Castillo via his X account, Luis Arraez has reached an agreement with the Giants, becoming their latest addition. The former Padres player is expected to play a key role as the team’s second baseman.

Bob Nightengale, also via the same platform, reported that the deal is for one season, valued at $12 million. The Venezuelan star comes off a strong season in San Diego and aims to continue that level of performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arraez’s numbers that convinced the Giants

Luis Arraez’s 2025 campaign with the San Diego Padres solidified his reputation as one of the most elite contact hitters in the league, providing a compelling case for the San Francisco Giants to secure his services.

Luis Arraez #4.

Advertisement

During the season, Arraez maintained a .292 batting average and tallied 181 hits, leading the National League in the latter category while striking out only 21 times in 675 plate appearances.

Advertisement

see also Harrison Bader sends a clear message to his Giants teammates ahead of the 2026 season

His ability to put the ball in play—highlighted by 8 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .719 OPS—addressed a critical need for a Giants lineup that struggled with high strikeout rates in 2025.

Advertisement

By providing a consistent veteran presence at second base, Arraez offers the high-percentage hitting and situational reliability necessary to stabilize the infield and complement the power-heavy bats of Matt Chapman and Willy Adames.

A formidable team

The addition of Luis Arraez alongside the elite defense of Harrison Bader provides the San Francisco Giants with a perfect blend of high-contact hitting and gold-glove reliability. By securing Arraez’s discipline at the plate and Bader’s range in center field, the Giants have successfully addressed their core inconsistencies, officially solidifying their status as a legitimate MLB contender for the 2026 season.

Advertisement