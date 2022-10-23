The format of the World Series has suffered a lot of changes throughout the years. In this article, you will find out how many games will be played in the 2022 edition of the Fall Classic and which team has home-field advantage.

Undoubtedly, the World Series are one of the year's greatest sporting events and 2022 will not be the exception. The famous Fall Classic is scheduled to be played between Friday, October 28 and Saturday, November 5. This will be the 118th edition in the traditional American League-National League duel.

There are some important questions regarding the World Series as how many games will be played in the MLB championship series or which is the format for the 2022's edition. At the same time, home-field advantage has been a subject of major changes in the last decades and statistically, that's a really strong factor which might determine who will hoist the Commissioner's Trophy.

Since 1903, the American League has won the World Series 66 times and the National League stands with 51. The New York Yankees are the winningest franchise with 27 titles. Read here to check out how many games will be played and which team has guaranteed home-field advantage.

How many games will be played in the MLB championship series?

In 2022, the World Series will have a best-of-seven format which will be played between the American League champion and the National League champion. After the win-loss records during the regular season, the American League monarch will have home-field advantage.

Considering this scenario, 4 of 7 games will be played at the American League's champion stadium and the format establlished by MLB is 2-3-2. This means the first two games will be played at home of the AL winner, the next three in the stadium of the NL champion and the last two come back to the American League stadium. In an important detail, there will be off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6 (if necessary). The team to reach first four victories wins the World Series and that determines how many games will be played.

It's important to remember that before the World Series, any Wild Card team cannot have home-field advantage over a Division champion (the W-L record doesn't matter). That changes in the Fall Classic, because the criteria is winning percentage. Still, 2022 presented a curious exception in the previous round. Two Wild Card teams reached the National League Championship Series so, the winning record determined home-field advantage for the Padres over the Phillies. Until 2002, home-field advantage in the World Series alternated each year between the American League and the National League. From 2003 to 2016, the home-field advantage in the World Series was for the team from the league that won that year’s All-Star Game. Now, it's winning percentage.