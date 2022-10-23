The 2022 World Series will crown a new champion and the title comes with a very important prize for each player. In this article, you will find out how much does the MLB championship ring cost.

The 2022 World Series promise a spectacular showdown between the American League and the National League champions. The 118th edition of the Fall Classic is scheduled to be played from Friday, October 28 to Saturday, November 5 (in case of 7 games). One of the most important ambitions for each player is, of course, the race to get a championship ring.

At the same time, a victory in the World Series is not only for the players. The manager, coaches, front office, scouts, people working in the stadium and almost everyone involved in the organization gets the valuable jewel because, in the end, each piece is important in such a collective achievement.

In every major sport in the United States (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), the ring symbolizes the ultimate reward for a year full of work and sacrifices. That's why the champion's front office put a lot of money in order to create a memorable treasure for their players involving huge companies to manufacture them such as Tiffany, Dieges & Clust, L.G. Balfour Company or Jostens. Here are all the details about how much does a MLB championship ring cost.

World Series 2022 Ring value: How much does the MLB championship ring cost?

According to many reports, a World Series champion ring is worth around $20k considering the team's owner and front office asks the whole package to the manufacturer. It's a matter of supply and demand. Generally, one ring would cost approximately $32k to $36k, but, as the order is for many rings (players, coaches and staff), the price is consideraby lower per piece.

Nevertheless, when the Chicago Cubs broke the Curse of the Billy Goat on 2016, many reports established that they went all-in to have the perfect jewel to remember such an important moment in the history of the franchise. That said, the Cubs' ring had more than 200 diamonds and it was almost a 6 carat diamond. That's why it's price was at least doubled or more ($65k to $70k).

When the World Series end, the winning team starts to envision the design and cost of the project. This means, which materials will be on the ring, how it's gonna be engraved, the franchise references it will have and, of course, the special date when they will be given to players and staff. Generally, the MLB championship rings are delivered on a special and private team's ceremony or during a very important game during the next season. For example, Opening Day.