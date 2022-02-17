Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will square off tonight for Game 1 of the 2020 World Series at Global Life Field in Texas. Check out how to watch the game, the match information, predictions, and odds for this exciting matchup.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will meet tonight at 8:09 PM (ET) at Global Life Field in Texas for Game 1 of the 2020 World Series. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this must-watch game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch MLB's most important stage.

It's fair to say that the two best teams in baseball will play in this year's World Series which is something that doesn't happen very often. Even amid the context of the pandemic and some surprising teams making the playoffs, the two that truly belong there were the ones who made it through.

Now, even though the Dodgers are favored by betting houses because of how overpowered their team is, Dave Roberts' will have to find a way to make that difference felt in the field, as the Rays have already proven that they're not afraid of teams with bigger payrolls.

Both teams have power and solid pitching, and anything can happen in a best-of-seven series, regardless of how much money any of them have spent. In the following paragraphs, we'll let you know everything there is about this must-watch game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Time: 8:09 pm (ET), 5:09 pm (PT), 7:09 pm (CT)

Venue: Global Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Tyler Glasnow (Rays)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Storylines

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their backs against the wall after falling 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Then, they proved why they were the biggest favorite to win it all this year by rallying with three straight triumphs.

Mookie Betts' otherwordly defense and Corey Seager's timely hitting powered the Dodgers past an almost flawless Braves team that looked World Series-bound, but there are still some questions regarding how Clayton Kershaw will fare considering his long history of strulgges in the postseason.

Kevin Cash and the Tampa Bay Rays almost let their lead in the ALCS slip, as they also had to go to seven games to finally get past the Houston Astros and get back to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

The Rays are one of the few teams that have never won a World Series and will try to put an end to that drought led by a team full of hard-working players that always find a way to get the job done. That, plus their elite pitching corps, obviously.

How Can I Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays World Series Game 1 In The U.S

The 2020 World Series Game 1 between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays to be played on Tuesday 20 at Global Life Field in Texas will be broadcasted in the United States by FOX, FOX-INT, ESPN Radio, Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020, WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, and WGES 680.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays Game 1: Odds and Predictions

It seems like oddsmakers expect Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers to take Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, as they enter this game with -175 odds. Also, they expect this to be a high-scoring affair, as the game total is projected at 7.5 runs.

DraftKings Game Winner Dodgers -175 Game Total o/u 7.5

