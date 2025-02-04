Following their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s World Series, the New York Yankees are determined to rewrite history. As the team with the most championships in MLB history, they carry the responsibility of maintaining that winning standard. That’s why manager Aaron Boone is making strategic moves to bring in the right players.

While the Yankees‘ front office has been active in assembling Boone’s roster, the team is still making final adjustments ahead of the upcoming season. One key area of concern remains third base. Although St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado was linked to the team, negotiations have not progressed favorably.

As a result, Boone is exploring internal options to fill the void left by Juan Soto’s departure to their crosstown rivals. Speaking with NJ.com’s Max Goodman, the Yankees’ manager revealed that he already has a potential solution, one that hinges on the recovery of a key player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If [DJ LeMahieu] is healthy, there’s no doubt in my mind he can contribute,” Boone said of the veteran infielder, who was sidelined during last season’s playoffs due to injury. However, with a fresh start in 2024, LeMahieu could be poised for a major comeback in pinstripes.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

Boone’s message on LeMahieu

With fans eager to see LeMahieu back in action, Yankees manager made it clear that he still has faith in the veteran infielder, who has been with the team since 2019. “I think a lot of people are counting out DJ. It wasn’t long ago that he was one of the best hitters in the American League,” Boone said. “I just want to remind people that the only reason he hasn’t been is that he hasn’t been healthy.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees’ final decision on former White Sox star revealed

Boone acknowledged that LeMahieu struggled last season, dealing with lingering issues that hampered his performance. “He was playing catch-up and had some minor things throughout the year that crept up on him,” Boone said. “I really think for him, it’s just a matter of health.”

Advertisement

LeMahieu’s impact with the Yankees

Reflecting on LeMahieu’s past performances, Boone recalled how crucial he was when fully healthy. In 2022, LeMahieu was a key contributor, helping carry the team through a challenging stretch.

“I remember that game in Boston when he had about a .400 on-base percentage, setting the table for [Aaron] Judge. And then, all of a sudden, he wasn’t himself,” Boone said. “He tried to grind through it for three, four, five weeks, and it really dragged his numbers down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite recent struggles, Boone remains optimistic about LeMahieu’s potential impact this MLB season. “There are no guarantees, obviously, but I know how great of a hitter he is,” Boone said. “If he stays healthy, hopefully, he can carve out a role for himself on this team.”