MLB Rumors: Red Sox get latest updates on Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette amid frozen free-agent market

The Boston Red Sox remain in limbo as the 2025–26 MLB offseason drags on. Fans and insiders alike have been watching the free-agent market for signs of movement, but so far, activity has been minimal. The Red Sox have the payroll flexibility to land a major star, yet nothing has materialized, leaving questions about how the team will address its needs at the hot corner and in the middle of the lineup.

Among the top names still available are Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, along with other big hitters like Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Marcell Ozuna. Every team knows that one serious offer can quickly shift the landscape, but for now, free agency seems frozen.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Bregman remains Boston’s top target, as the Red Sox continue to appear prominently among the teams involved. “Bregman, it’s the same teams. Boston, Cubs, Arizona, and Toronto. Certainly just waiting for that right deal and we assume that right deal is probably at least five years if he can do it.”

Could Bo Bichette be Boston’s plan B?

If Bregman doesn’t return, Bichette could be a secondary option for the Red Sox. Heyman commented, “Boston a possibility for Bichette as well, but he seems like a fallback choice for them right now… Bregman probably their top choice.” While the Red Sox prioritize Bregman, Bichette remains on the radar, giving the team flexibility depending on how negotiations unfold.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When will Boston make a move?

The time for deliberation is narrowing. With one key addition needed, the Red Sox could complete their offseason plans soon and turn their focus to the 2026 campaign. Until then, fans and analysts continue to watch the stalemated free-agent market with keen interest.

