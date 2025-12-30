Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away

Mike Tomlin faced a pointed question after the loss to the Browns about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying to “block” Myles Garrett to prevent him from reaching a dangerous sack milestone, as he is just one sack away from breaking the record. The head coach admitted there was never any such intention, even though Garrett said he felt that was the case during the game.

Tomlin was brief and direct in his response. “We didn’t take a different approach,” he told reporters, making it clear the Steelers did not design a special strategy to stop Garrett, who finished the game with one tackle and a quarterback hit on Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett was disruptive throughout the game, not only against Rodgers but also against the Steelers’ offensive line. Still, Tomlin said the Browns star’s record was not a factor in the game plan. “We didn’t do anything against Myles that we don’t normally do against Myles. The sack record is irrelevant,” the coach said.

Tomlin says there was no different strategy against Garrett

The approach was the same as always, according to Tomlin, who explained that when facing the Browns, Garrett must be accounted for like any other time they play him. He also pointed out that Garrett did not record a sack against Rodgers in the most recent matchup.

“We gotta minimize him if we want to engineer a victory. We did the same thing last time we played them. I don’t think he had any sacks in that game, either. So we didn’t take a different approach because of the gravity of the record. It’s just standard business when you’re playing these guys and him.”

What Garrett said after the win over the Steelers

“I mean, to an extent. I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron than getting the win, and I think that’s what came back to bite them,” Garrett said. “So they’ll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week. But I’m just proud of the guys for fighting and getting this one. That’s the main thing, and I’m always going to keep it that way.”