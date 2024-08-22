MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge, Yankees may have great news for 2025

The New York Yankees are looking to secure the continuity of Aaron Judge's teammate to maintain their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

The New York Yankees have a solid chance to win the World Series this season, but they’ll have a lot of tough decisions to make when Major League Baseball’s 2024 season ends and star and teammate Aaron Judge makes a decision.

The Yankees likely won’t look the same and the biggest question mark surrounding the club is the future of standout slugger Juan Soto. Soto has been an incredible addition to the Yankees and they wouldn’t be in the position they’re in now if they hadn’t acquired him, despite this, they have other decisions to make.

The pitching market is somewhat complicated in the MLB and the Yankees want to secure one of their strong cards in the team’s rotation, to have guarantees of continuing to give war in the coming season.

Who is Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammate who is expected to stay with the team for 2025?

Star pitcher Gerrit Cole is Aaron Judge’s teammate who would be willing to stay with the New York Yankees. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, he doesn’t think Cole will go to any other team.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole 45 is throwing during the first inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets. IMAGO / NurPhoto

“The starting pitching market isn’t terrible,” Heyman said. “Aces Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and presumably Blake Snell are at the top, assuming Snell opts out of his deal, too, and Gerrit Cole remains a Yankee either by opting in or by the Yankees adding a year as allowed in his unusual contract. Other impactful starters who may also hit free agency include Nate Eovaldi, Jack Flaherty, Yusei Kikuchi, Nick Pivetta, and the Mets’ own Luis Severino. It’s a decent list, sure. But about 29 out of 30 teams will be seeking rotation help, so the demand will again easily outstrip the supply.” Heyman Added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does it benefit the Yankees if superstar Gerrit Cole stays on the team?

Cole is an undisputed ace, capable of dominating any offensive line in the Major Leagues. His presence in the rotation provides unmatched stability and confidence, which is critical to aiming for a World Series title. Beyond his numbers on the mound, Cole is a born leader and an example for his teammates. If the Yankees can retain Cole, they will be ensuring the stability of their rotation for the next few years. This would allow them to build a strong and competitive team in the long run.

What will happen to Juan Soto?

Juan Soto’s situation is more complicated. The young slugger is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season and the Yankees will have to make a tough decision about whether they want to keep him. Soto has proven to be one of the best hitters in the league and is a key player for the Yankees’ future. However, the cost of retaining Soto could be very high, especially if he decides to explore the open market.

Advertisement

see also Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Juan Soto blast back-to-back homers, approaching a historic milestone

The Yankees have a strong base of young talent, but they’ll need to make smart decisions to stay competitive for years to come. The team’s management will have to carefully evaluate the options available and make the right decisions to ensure the future success of the franchise.