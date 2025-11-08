Yankees reportedly interested in former Juan Soto teammate with $18M market value

The New York Yankees fell short of reaching the World Series last season, but they’re already working hard to make the necessary improvements for next year. One name reportedly on their radar is a relief pitcher who was recently a teammate of Juan Soto.

That pitcher is Edwin Díaz, who just became a free agent after opting not to continue with the Mets. According to a report by Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Yankees are among several teams showing interest in the 31-year-old closer.

“The Mets, Yankees, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all expected to be in the mix for Díaz’s services,” Ragazzo wrote for Sports Illustrated, noting that the Bombers aren’t the only team pursuing the right-hander, who finished the 2025 season with a 6–3 record and a 1.63 ERA.

Edwin Díaz’s market value

Díaz’s market value is well within reach for the Yankees. According to Spotrac, he’s projected at $18.3 million per year on a four-year, $73.3 million contract. He currently ranks as the relief pitcher with the highest market value on Spotrac and is also one of the youngest among the top-tier relievers with significant experience.

However, signing him won’t be easy. Any team looking to land Díaz must be willing to pay a premium price, something uncommon for relievers, and also deal with the conditions surrounding his exit from the Mets.

“However, Díaz’s market might not be that robust considering the league’s reluctance to pay top dollar for relief pitching. Díaz also has the qualifying offer attached to him, meaning teams would have to surrender a draft pick to the Mets in order to sign him,” Ragazzo added.

