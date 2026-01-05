NY Yankees Rumors: Two players might be moved if Bo Bichette trade materializes

The New York Yankees are a franchise that consistently invites high expectations from MLB fans worldwide. Following a disappointing finish in the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees supporters are eager to learn about potential roster enhancements. One name circulating in the rumor mill is Bo Bichette, who could be a significant addition to their lineup.

However, The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal reports on the possibility that two current players might be displaced if the Bichette deal comes to fruition. Rosenthal writes, “The Yankees don’t view Bo Bichette as a shortstop, and may need to move Ryan McMahon or Jazz Chisholm Jr., if acquired.”

Bichette has been a focal point of offseason discussions. After spending seven successful years with the Toronto Blue Jays, he is set to enter free agency in 2026 and is anticipated to explore opportunities with other teams, despite murmurs of a potential reunion with the Jays next season.

Should Bichette join the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone and his staff will face a challenging decision regarding the futures of Chisholm Jr. and McMahon. Both players have been pivotal to the team’s efforts and have made significant contributions to the franchise.

Bo Bichette plays second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bichette could transition to second base in New York

Despite playing shortstop for the Blue Jays, the Yankees may opt to transition Bichette to second base, potentially prompting further roster adjustments with Chisholm Jr. or McMahon.

His defensive metrics, including a -13 Outs Above Average (OAA) last season, make the Yankees wary of utilizing him as a shortstop. With that situation, this could be a decision maker for the team, but will also depend on the player and his will to change positions.

This position shift will be an essential point of consideration for both Bichette and the Yankees, who aim to strengthen their defensive performance. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over Bichette’s ultimate destination for the upcoming MLB season, as several other franchises have reportedly expressed interest in Bichette.

