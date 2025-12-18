Diamondbacks reportedly face key Ketel Marte decision in Alex Bregman chase

The Arizona Diamondbacks were not expected to enter the conversation for Alex Bregman, but their name has quietly surfaced as negotiations between the third baseman and the Boston Red Sox remain unresolved. The market has moved slower than anticipated, keeping several possibilities open for the former World Series champion.

While a return to Fenway Park is still in play, the lack of momentum has allowed unexpected teams to explore the situation. According to league insiders, Arizona has begun evaluating whether a move for Bregman could make sense within its current roster structure.

The obstacle is clear. Any serious pursuit would likely require the Diamondbacks to create financial flexibility, placing Ketel Marte at the center of a complicated decision that could reshape the infield.

Why Ketel Marte is central to Arizona’s plans

MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that Arizona has emerged as a surprise suitor for Bregman, but noted that trading Marte may be the only realistic path to make the numbers work.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a two-run home run. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Ken Rosenthal added that signing Bregman before moving Marte could weaken the Diamondbacks’ leverage. “The deferrals in Marte’s contract lower his average annual value for luxury-tax purposes,” Rosenthal explained, highlighting why timing remains critical.

What this means for the Diamondbacks moving forward

Marte remains a valuable asset, with teams like the Red Sox reportedly monitoring his availability. If Arizona pivots toward Bregman, younger infielders such as Jordan Lawlar or Blaze Alexander could see expanded roles.

For now, the Diamondbacks’ interest adds intrigue to a free-agent market still searching for clarity, with Arizona weighing whether a bold move fits its long-term vision.

