Angels make drastic $38 million move to provide Mike Trout help as team pushes for MLB playoff return

When the Los Angeles Angels paid Anthony Rendon $245 million for seven years, they were hoping he was going to be Mike Trout‘s sidekick. Now, the team was forced to make a drastic decision regarding the 35-year-old.

That’s because according to a report by The Athletic, Rendon had one year and $38 million left on his deal, but the team will part ways with him and that money will be paid in parts, as it was deferred. Hence, the money will be paid in the next three-to-five years as part of the buyout.

Rendon’s time with the Angels has effectively come to a disappointing end. Age and injuries didn’t allow Rendon to become the star the team wanted him to be. To make it worse, Rendon was supposed to play for the Angels last year but missed the entire year due to a hip surgery. This move will free up cash that can be used to bring more free agents into the team.

Rendon’s contract might go down as one of the worst ever

When Rendon hit the free agency market following the 2019 MLB season, he was as coveted as a player can be. However, $245 million later, it might go down as one of the most disappointing returns of investments in at least the modern era of baseball.

Rendon had a decent debut season slashing .286/.418/.497 in 52 games during the pandemic-shortened season. It was all downhill after that. Injuries became a major issue. He played 257 out of 1,032 possible games for the Angels. On 206 games after his debut season, Rendon hit .231/.329/.336 over the next four years. He also had controversial moments like a confrontation with an Athletics fan. The Angels had enough of this situation and now it’s all coming to an end.

What are the Angels moves this offseason?

The team has been active. The franchise knows it hasn’t done well by wasting most of Mike Trout‘s career and are trying to surround him with talent as he is still in the latter part of his prime.

The Angels traded for pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and infielder Vaughn Grissom. They also signed relievers Drew Pomeranz, Kirby Yates and Jordan Romano to their roster. Last year, they finished 72-90 which was good for last place in the AL West. The last time they were in the postseason was back in 2014.