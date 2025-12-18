MLB Rumors: Former NY Yankees and Red Sox player reportedly on Phillies’ radar for next season

There are players who have demonstrated they possess the talent to become notable figures in the MLB, and the Philadelphia Phillies seem to have an eye for such potential. A rumor has surfaced concerning a former player from the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox being a prospect for Philadelphia in 2026.

According to a report by Matt Gelb from The Athletic, Rob Refsnyder is on the Phillies’ radar as they continue to enhance their roster for the upcoming season. “The Phillies remain active in seeking complementary right-handed bats, league sources said. One obvious free-agent fit: Rob Refsnyder, who has a strong market,” Gelb noted.

As the Phillies have been one of the franchises generating significant buzz with their offseason additions, the fanbase anticipates that the team will make strategic acquisitions in free agency and other deals before the next season commences.

Refsnyder could be one of those players who complements the rest of the roster, as his outfield capabilities might offer manager Rob Thomson a chance to make a greater impact during the regular season. Already signing numerous talented players, the Phillies continue to build a formidable lineup.

Rob Refsnyder #30 of the Boston Red Sox takes batting practice.

Refsnyder’s career stats

The South Korean player has proven himself capable of facing any challenge. Over ten years, including four with the Red Sox and three with the Yankees, Refsnyder has yet to achieve his breakout season in the MLB.

Despite his potential, Refsnyder remains somewhat of an enigma with the teams he has played for, as he has yet to deliver consistent results. He has not received any individual accolades and has only reached the playoffs twice (once with the Yankees and once with the Phillies).

Holding a 3.2 WAR, with 33 home runs, 343 hits, and 188 runs, Refsnyder is expected to showcase his abilities. At 34 years old, he still possesses the energy and strength to make a significant impact on any team.

