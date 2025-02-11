On the eve of MLB spring training, the New York Yankees made a strategic move to bolster their bullpen for the upcoming season by signing left-hander Tyler Matzek to a minor league contract.

The Yankees’ bullpen is already one of the most formidable in the league, especially after acquiring closer Devin Williams. With the return of Tim Hill and the addition of Jonathan Loaisiga, the team seemed to have all the necessary pieces to dominate in key moments. However, as always in baseball, having depth in the pitching staff is critical.

Recognizing the importance of pitching depth, the Yankees have added veteran left-hander Tyler Matzek to their roster. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the team reached an agreement with Matzek, who has faced recent challenges due to elbow injuries.

It is important to note that Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2022 postseason while playing with the Atlanta Braves. As a result, he missed the entire 2023 season and made only 11 appearances in 2024, with none after May.

Tyler Matzek #68 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Yankees: A success story in pitcher rehabilitation

The Yankees have a solid track record in pitching rehabilitation. Under the guidance of pitching coach Matt Blake, players like Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, and Tim Hill have managed to return to their best form. Between 2020 and 2022, Matzek performed exceptionally well with the Braves, posting a 3.02 ERA in 143 appearances.

Matzek now has a good chance of earning a spot on the Yankees’ roster. With Hill’s recent addition, the team’s bullpen currently has just one left-handed pitcher.

Yankees and rebuilding the team

Despite the departure of Clay Holmes, the Yankees’ bullpen remains a force to be reckoned with. Luke Weaver, who delivered a standout performance in the most recent World Series, is now poised to take on a key role. Additionally, the return of Jonathan Loaisiga further strengthens the group with added depth and versatility.

After losing powerful hitter Juan Soto to free agency, the Yankees decided to prioritize their run-prevention strategy by adding quality pitchers ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

