Tom Brady revealed that an NFL team called him to come back and play after his second retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Although the offer was very appealing, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had already made his final decision.

“Yes. When I retired the second time, there was a team that reached out, but I’m not going to tell you who. I’m gonna leave you guys guessing on that. But it was actually a little bit intriguing, but, at that time, I was pretty certain that I was done.”

After losing in the Wild Card round to the Dallas Cowboys, Brady took a few weeks to reflect on what would happen with his future. On February 1, 2023, the legend officially announced that he would not be returning to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Tom Brady retired now?

Yes. Tom Brady is retired and now works as a commentator for Fox. After three years away from playing, the big question is whether the former quarterback of the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would consider an epic comeback at 48, after seeing what Philip Rivers did with the Colts.

Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?

No. Tom Brady is not coming out of retirement and has not received any recent offers from NFL teams to return. The future Hall of Famer clarified that the call he received was after his second retirement.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Aaron Rodgers after Steelers take total control of AFC North

What team called Tom Brady after retirement?

The San Francisco 49ers could have been the team that called Tom Brady, as their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, admitted he was interested in bringing him to the team. At that time, there was total uncertainty about Brock Purdy, who was recovering from a knee injury.

Advertisement

Another possibility could have been the Minnesota Vikings, who that season lost Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell might have considered that Brady could help them make a playoff run.