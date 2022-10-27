Zack Wheeler has been one of the most important pieces for the Philadelphia Phillies in their amazing run to the 2022 World Series. In this article, you will find out more details about him such as his age, contract, wife and net worth.

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. This very improbable run as a Wild Card has been led by outstanding pitchers and one of them is undoubtedly Zack Wheeler. Now, he will have the responsibility to help the Phillies against the Houston Astros in order to claim their first victory at the Fall Classic in almost 15 years.

Zack Wheeler has been crucial in the pitching rotation of the Philadelphia Phillies as a 1-2 punch alongside Aaron Nola. Wheeler's numbers in the postseason are outstanding. Prior to the World Series, he had 1.78 of ERA and his starts against the St. Louis Cardinals (Game 1/Wild Card) and the Atlanta Braves (Game 2/NLDS) helped the Phillies to shock the National League and take the pennant.

Though the Phillies are the underdog in the World Series facing the Astros, the truth is pitching might give them a championship ring. If you want to know more about Zack Wheeler, and his great role with the Philadelphia Phillies, read here to find out important details such as his age, contract, wife and net worth.

How old is Zack Wheeler?

Zack Wheeler is 32 years old. He was born on May 30, 1990 in Smyrna, Georgia. From 2013 to 2019, Wheeler pitched for the New York Mets. After battling many injuries, 2018 was a pivotal year for him with excellent performances which made him a coveted free agent in MLB.

Zack Wheeler contract: What is his salary?

On 2019, Zack Wheeler signed a $118 million/five-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. All of thay money was guaranteed and, after the agreement, the pitcher annual average salary is around $23.6 million.

Is Zack Wheeler married? Who is his wife?

Zack Wheeler is married to famous influencer Dominique Rizzo, who is a sensation especially by posting beautiful pictures on Instagram. The couple got engaged on 2019 and in December of that year tied the knot. Wheeler and his wife Dominique have one child. His son Wesley was born on July, 2020.

How much is Zack Wheeler net worth?

At the moment, Zack Wheeler has a net worth of $7.5 million. An important detail in Wheeler's career is that he was recruited by the San Francisco Giants in 2009, but, only played in the minors for that team. Two years later, he was traded to the Mets.