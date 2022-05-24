Dallas Mavericks are in the Western Conference Finals thanks to Luka Doncic. However, the Dallas franchise hasn’t back him up in the series against the Golden State Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks clinched the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors for the first time since the 2010-11 NBA Season. The Mavericks turned over two NBA Playoffs series this postseason. In the First Round against the Utah Jazz and to the Phoenix Suns in the Semifinals. This because the Slovenian player performed over the limits to make it through this stage.

During his First Round series against the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic played three games due an injury. Doncic averaged 29 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and 6 assists per game. In the Conference Semifinals, Doncic averaged 32 points per game, 10 rebounds per game and 7 assists per game.

In addition, through the Western Conference Finals, Luka Doncic is averaging 34 points per game, 7 rebounds per game and 5 assists per game. Including 3 games with more than 40 points and 5 games with more than 30 points. But let's see a comparison to two of the most clutch players in NBA history.

Is Luka Doncic more clutch than Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

The debate to discuss who is the greatest basket player of all time between Michael Jordan and LeBron James might never end. Furthermore, the stats can add Luka Doncic to a debate of which player did better in games that matter the most. That is to say how important were each of them in elimination games.

There will be no accurate prediction for Luka Doncic's career but, as of now in elimination games the Slovenian has been the most important player on the court for the Mavs. Doncic averaged 38 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists per game in 4 elimination games, all of them in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It is important to note the Mavs' record is 2 wins and 2 losses in those games.

Whereas Michael Jordan averaged 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game in 13 games. The Chicago Bulls have a record of 5 wins and 7 losses among those clutch games. It seemed that Jordan is pretty close to be the most important player, but let's take a look to the Akron-born star.

LeBron James has played 25 elimination games. In which James has averaged 33 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Among those games LeBron played 17 times with the Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 times with Miami Heat and just once with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has a record of 14 wins and 11 losses.