Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in a tough series against the Memphis Grizzlies, but Anthony Davies is not playing as everyone expected, his game is weak against smaller players. Check here the video.

Anthony Davis is one of only two Lakers players averaging 20+ points per game during the 2023 Playoffs, so far he is scoring 22 PPG while LeBron James leads with 24.7 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the first game of the series on the road 128-112, although they lost the second game 93-103 things were different at home during the third game where the Lakers won 111-101.

But Davis is not playing as people expected, some critics have classified him as 'soft' and somehow his weak game would be a way to request a trade for the upcoming season.

Video shows how Desmond Bane locks up Anthony Davis

With his height Davis should be much more dominant but he couldn't shake Desmond Bane off during a play that seemed quite easy where Davis had to pass the ball to his teammate who was open.

The reactions of the fans in the social media were not long in coming, some interpreted the poor play of Davis as guilty of their anger towards the Lakers.