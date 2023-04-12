Oklahoma had a good record at the end of the regular season but it was not enough to qualify directly for the postseason, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. Check here the scenario.

2023 NBA Playoffs: What happens if Thunder lose to Pelicans in the Play-In?

Oklahoma City Thunder won 40 games during the 2022-2023 NBA season, but those victories weren't enough to clich a playoff berth.

The Thunder's weak point before playing in the Play-In Tournament is that they won't have 6 players available due to multiple injuries.

The good news is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is healthy and he is averaging 31.4 points per game as the only player over 20+ points per game.

What happens if the Thunder lose the Play-In game against the Pelicans in 2023?

If the Oklahoma City Thunder lose during the Play-In tournament they will be eliminated and will not get a second chance to play in the playoffs.

During the regular season Oklahoma City Thunder played four times against the Pelicans, they lost three of those four and won the last of the regular season against the Pelicans on the road 110-96.

Most of the losses for the Thunder during the 2022-2023 regular season were on the road, they don't play well away from home, their on the road record in March was 5-5.