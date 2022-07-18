Despite the upcoming NBA season is months away from its beginning, the Summer League showed some first-year players that could shine right away for their teams.

The 2022 NBA Summer League might be over but it left with a good taste for what the rookies and second-year players may offer to the NBA fans worlwide. In fact, the Portland Trail Blazers ended up as the 2022 NBA Summer League champions for the second time with a team full of young and fresh talent.

Although, the champions had 5 rookies, none of them made an above-the-average performance during the tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center. In fact, only Jabari Walker was able to average more than 10 points as one of his team's rookie players.

Nevertheless, this short-list includes at least 4 top-picks of the most recent NBA Draft. Which means that they have met the expectations that each team placed on the shoulders of each player. Check out the full list down below.

5 NBA rookies to shine in the 2022-23 NBA Season

1. Paolo Banchero

There was a lot of skepticism about Paolo Banchero being the No.1 pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, Banchero pushed harder and proved them he was worth it. Although, the Orlando Magic gave him two games in the summer league, he averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in 30 minutes of play

2. Keegan Murray

One of the big surprises of the 2022 NBA Summer League was No.4 pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray. He started off with a showcase at the Chase Center, then the Sacramento Kings player pulled up 23 points, with 7 rebounds in average at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. In fact, he was named this year's NBA Summer League MVP.

3. Chet Holmgren

One of the main candidates for the 2022 NBA Summer League MVP was No.2 pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren. The Thunder player pulled up 12 points with 7 rebounds and 2 blocks despite he only played 3 games.

4. Bennedict Mathurin

One of the new Canadian players in the NBA, Bennedict Mathurin was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 6th pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He burst in the 2022 NBA Summer League as one of the many surprises. He averaged 19 points, with 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 3 games played. Also, he was named to the 2022 NBA All-Summer League Second Team.

5. Tari Eason

The perfect fit for Tari Eason is the Houston Rockets. A young team for a young talent like him is going to be good to watch in the upcoming season. Eason was selected with 17th pick overallin the 2022 NBA Draft. Also he was named to the 2022 NBA All-Summer League Second Team as he pulled up 17 points with 10 rebounds and 2 assists in 5 games at the Thomas & Mack Center.