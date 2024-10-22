76ers receive terrible news about Joel Embiid, Paul George ahead of NBA season opener vs Bucks

With just one day until their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers received unfortunate news regarding the availability of stars Joel Embiid and Paul George.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to kick off the 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center, where they’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks. While coach Nick Nurse has his sights set on a playoff run, he received a setback with disappointing news regarding stars Joel Embiid and Paul George ahead of the opening game.

The 76ers will have to wait to see his stars on the court because, as ESPN‘s Shams Charania reports, neither Embiid nor PG will have minutes in the opening game on Wednesday.

“76ers: Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for opener vs. Bucks on Wednesday. Embiid is progressing well and ramping up, scrimmaging this week. He will not play this week. George will be re-evaluated later in the week,” posted Charania on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Embiid’s absence isn’t a surprise to NBA fans, as he was sidelined during the preseason while recovering from his left knee injury. However, there was more optimism around George’s return following a positive update after he hyperextended his knee in a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With Embiid and George out, the Sixers will look to secure their first season-opening win since 2021-22, when they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-97. Key players like Jared McCain, K.J. Martin, and Kelly Oubre Jr. will need to step up in their absence.

The 76ers’ plan for Embiid’s season

Embiid suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee on January 30 against the Golden State Warriors, and after undergoing surgery, he struggled to regain his form. Though he played in several games for Team USA during the Paris 2024 Olympics, he wasn’t a starter, so his form wasn’t fully tested.

As the face of the franchise, Embiid’s long-term recovery is crucial for the Sixers’ playoff ambitions. Currently, the Sixers are implementing a cautious recovery plan, ensuring he’s fit for a deep postseason run—something they couldn’t achieve last season.

“I would say he’s going to be very limited in that stuff as the new normal. I think that he’s moving pretty good. He’s getting a lot of work in. He’s out there for 60 to 70 percent of team practice until we get to the more physical stuff,” coach Nurse told ClutchPoints‘ Sam DiGiovanni about Embiid’s recovery.

76ers’ October NBA schedule

The 76ers open their season against the Bucks on Wednesday, October 23, before visiting the Toronto Raptors on Friday, October 25. They will then face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, October 27, and close out the month against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 30.