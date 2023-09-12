Despite having a plethora of NBA talent and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Team USA failed to get the job done, not even winning a medal in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

That’s why LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and many other stars are reportedly looking forward to committing and playing in the upcoming Olympics to lead the nation back to the top.

However, they might need to ‘steal’ some help from other teams, which is why they’re reportedly pursuing Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had committed to play for France first.

Team USA Recruiting Joel Embiid

“The prospect of persuading reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid to A.) play in an international tournament; and B.) do so for Team USA instead of Team France, remains in play,” reported The Athletic.

Of course, Embiid has often struggled with his health, and there have been reports about his workout and eating habits as well, so maybe he might not be interested in staying busy during his vacation.

But adding a guy like Embiid would be just what Team USA need to get over this hump, as big men are crucial in FIBA Basketball, and he’s the second-best big in the league right now.