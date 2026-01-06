Jerry Jones fires Cowboys coach after disappointing 2025 season

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of expectations, with a disappointing campaign keeping them out of the playoffs. Jerry Jones, clearly dissatisfied, has made a major decision with an eye on the season ahead.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, who shared the news on his X account, one of the first casualties of this situation is Matt Eberflus, who has been relieved of his duties. From now on, Brian Schottenheimer will need to find a new defensive coordinator for his team.

Defense proved to be the Achilles’ heel for America’s Team this season, with Dak Prescott standing out as their top performer on the field. After finishing with a 7–9–1 record, Eberflus was the first scapegoat to be fired in Arlington.

Jones has shown in recent years that he does not hesitate to make drastic decisions regarding his various staffs. Over the past four seasons, the Cowboys will now be searching for their fourth defensive coordinator, someone capable of building a true fortress for the team.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys’ defense struggled to find its footing

Throughout the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense transitioned from a feared unit to one of the team’s most glaring deficits. Despite having elite individual talent, the group struggled significantly with consistency and stopping the run, frequently allowing opponents to dictate the tempo of the game.

A telling statistic of this decline was that Dallas finished the regular season ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed per game, surrendering an average of 142.5 yards on the ground.

This inability to control the line of scrimmage forced the offense into shootouts and ultimately became the Achilles’ heel that derailed its postseason aspirations. Whoever takes over from here will face a tough task ahead in improving on the team’s 2025 performance.