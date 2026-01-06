MLB Rumors: Pirates reportedly eye Eugenio Suarez in potential offseason moves alongside three other players

This offseason, the baseball world is closely watching former Seattle Mariners standout Eugenio Suarez as he becomes a hot commodity among potential team additions. The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly pursuing Suarez, but he isn’t the only name on their radar as they look to strengthen their roster for the upcoming MLB season.

According to various reports, in addition to prioritizing Suarez, the Pirates are exploring a deal with left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana. Pirates insider Jason Mackey notes that talks are underway to bring Quintana aboard.

Furthermore, reports from MLB Trade Rumors hint at a potential blockbuster trade involving the Chicago Cubs and the Pirates. This trade could see Nick Yorke heading to the Cubs, with Jack Neely and Christian Hernandez moving to Pittsburgh.

Amid these swirling rumors, the Pirates are determined to make significant moves to improve upon last season’s disappointing performance. The fanbase is demanding change, and the team is poised to deliver results in the upcoming season.

Jose Quintana #62 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on.

Rumors surrounding the Pirates

Currently, the Pirates have signed four new players as part of their offseason strategy. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has dispelled reports of a potential move to the New York Yankees. Aside from these developments, Pittsburgh is entangled in other speculative discussions, particularly after several Japanese players chose other franchises during the offseason.

One of the notable rumors involves Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. The Yankees, among other franchises, have shown interest in him. Recent updates from The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reveal that talks concerning Brewers ace Freddy Peralta “are resuming in earnest,” setting the stage for a possible acquisition by Pittsburgh.

Current additions to the Pirates’ roster

With several rumors still in circulation, the Pirates are eager to solidify their lineup, which already includes four offseason acquisitions. These new players are anticipated to make a significant impact during the next regular season.

Here are the four players who have officially joined the Pirates thus far:

Ryan O’Hearn 1B/DH Brandon Lowe 2B Gregory Soto RP Jhostynxon García OF

