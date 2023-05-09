The Philadelphia 76ers are getting closer to the Conference Finals, they need one more victory and could play against the Miami Heat or New York Knicks.

The Philadelphia 76ers never gave up on the Boston Celtics even though they were down during the series things turned in their favor.

The Celtics won the second and third games of the series to take a sizeable 2-1 lead over the 76ers who had won the first game of the series. But the 76ers won Game 4 116-115 to tie the series.

James Harden is one of the key players in this series, he is playing like never before and the 76ers know that with him they can go far in the postseason.

Memes and reactions after the Celtics lost by 103-115 against 76ers

The criticism against the Celtics is being harsher than usual, people are showing no mercy against Tatum, Smart, Brogdon and others. But the good news is that they still have time to take the series to a seventh game.

The 76ers return home for what will be the sixth and likely final game of the series, the Wells Fargo Center will be boiling on May 11 at 7:30 PM.