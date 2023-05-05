Jordan Poole's play has become a talking point around NBA circles lately. The Golden State Warriors star hasn't lived up to his big contract in the playoffs, and the fans have been ruthless.

Some believe Poole isn't handling himself seriously since signing that big contract last offseason. And while he was mostly solid throughout the year, one would expect more from a talented guard like him.

That's why Hip-Hop star Cam'ron went at full steam at the Warriors guard. He put him on blast for his recent performances, and even got personal by mocking him for allegedly spending $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice.

Cam'ron Mocks Jordan Poole Over Alleged Date With Ice Spice

"Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date,” said Cam'ron. “You’re a munch and you’re playing like a f*cking munch. This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f*ck out and get back in the playoffs ’cause you look crazy. 'Cause I had your back last year! You got n****s out here talking ’bout, ‘What was all that Jordan Poole you was poppin’?’ You f*ckin' a munch. Nah, he’s a munch, ’cause I had his back.”

"Jordan Poole was in the G League and then he had the comeback, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, n***a got his just due,’" Cam'ron added. "Now, you a munch. I better see a f*cking difference. … I’m sicking of that n***a."

The Hip-Hop artist-turned-influencer then dug deep into the alleged date with Ice Spice, mocking him and telling him he should've taken her for a slice of pizza instead of taking her shopping Gucci:

“What happens is this: When you start dating the Ice Spices and the people, they say, ‘Boo watching, boo watching, let me get all crazy,’” Cam’ron said. “She don’t give a f*ck, she from the Bronx, bro. Fordham Road, have you been to Fordham Road? Jordan Poole, next time you go to New York, go around Fordham Road, Concourse, Highbridge, South Bronx. You gone see what you spent $500,000 on and be like, ‘Yo, I was wilding.’”

“You was wilding, you could’ve got her a pizza. I didn’t mean to go that deep on Jordan Poole, but I’m sick of this sh*t with him," he concluded.

Notably, neither Poole nor Ice Spice have confirmed this alleged date, but the internet is ruthless and spares no victims. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Warriors guard will respond or not.