Good news for the Suns, one of their top stars will be back on Wednesday February 7th after missing several weeks due to injury. Check here how long he was injured.

The Phoenix Suns are in a good spot in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as of February 6 they have a 29-26 record with 8.5 games behind the first spot of the Western Conference.

Devin Booker as Shooting guard is a key player for the Suns, they played two postseasons with Booker and the most memorable was in 2021 when they lost the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It is likely that the Suns with Booker back can reach the postseason again for the third consecutive season, in 2022 things were not so good for them during the postseason as the Suns lost during the Conference Semifinals against Dallas.

How long was Devin Booker injured?

21 days from December 28, 2022 when the Phoenix Suns announced that Devin Booker was undergoing a groin injury that would keep him out of action for at least four weeks.

Devin has been playing for the Suns since 2015, during the current 2022-2023 season he reached the big record of 12,000 points, becoming one of the sixth youngest players to reach said record.

The Suns play on February 7 against the Brooklyn Nets, it will be an interesting interconference game, but the Suns should be careful with the Nets since they lost a game in Phoenix on January 20 (112-117) and they will be eager to get revenge on Brooklyn.