Golden State Warriors will play against Detroit Pistons in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US

Golden State Warriors will receive Detroit Pistons in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The local Golden State Warriors come with a streak of 5 consecutive victories, thanks to which they have been able to leave behind the negative record and are now 20-18 and in 9th position, of course, they want to continue climbing positions and be close to qualifying to the playoffs.

The San Francisco franchise has a very good chance to extend their winning streak, as their rivals will be the Detroit Pistons, who currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and overall in the NBA. It is more than clear that for them this is a tanking season.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the second and final time this regular season. The first game between the two took place on October 30, and on that occasion the victory was, surprisingly, for the Detroit Pistons by 128-114. It will be interesting to see if they repeat that feat or if the logic plays out and the Warriors win.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons to be played this Wednesday, January 4 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Golden State Warriors with -260 odds, while the odds for the Detroit Pistons to win are +220.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -260 Detroit Pistons +220

*Odds via DraftKings