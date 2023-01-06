Golden State Warriors will receive Orland Magic in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The recovery continues by the Golden State Warriors, who managed to obtain a few consecutive victories. However, the surprise defeat in their last game against the Detroit Pistons left them with a balance of 20-19, still positive, but undoubtedly insufficient for what this team wants.
However, they have an excellent chance to recover since their rivals will be the Orlando Magic, the worst team in the regular season together with the Houston Rockets. Both franchises have a 10-29 record and it is more than clear that what they are looking for is a tanking season.
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Match Information
Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Time: 8:30 PM (ET)
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Live stream: FuboTV
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Storylines
The game that these rivals will play at the Chase Center will be the second and last between the two in this regular season. The first, played on November 3, was surprisingly a 130-129 victory for the Orlando Magic. This time the Warriors will want to make sure they don't suffer another upset.
How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.
This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic to be played this Saturday, January 7 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Predictions and odds
The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Golden State Warriors with -215 odds, while the odds for the Orlando Magic to win are +185.
|DraftKings
|Golden State Warriors
|-215
|Orlando Magic
|+185
*Odds via DraftKings