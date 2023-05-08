Anything can happen during the 2023 NBA Playoffs and one of those things is unintentional actions where a player helps opponents score points.

The Golden State Warriors want to do everything possible to make this series against the Los Angeles Lakers long and heavy in order to defend their 2022 NBA title.

Both teams are considered favorites, LeBron James leads the Lakers with a top notch roster and Curry as the defending champion has the same teammates from previous years.

It is likely that this Lakers-Warriors series will be one of the most viewed during this playoff round but unfortunately only one of them will advance to the next phase.

LeBron James accidentally assists Steph Curry for 2 points

It was all a mix up, LeBron James didn't really want to assist Curry plus his action doesn't count as an 'assist' but LeBron knocked the ball back to him after Curry tried to pass it to a Warrior player.

The Lakers are under a lot of pressure since they know that the Warriors are good at scoring from anywhere on the court, plus the Lakers have a strong dependency on James and Anthony Davis.