The Memphis Grizzlies started their series against the Los Angeles Lakers with the wrong foot. Losing Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs was tough for them, and, if it was not enough, now Ja Morant has shared a frightening update about his hand injury that the fans may not like at all.

During the entire regular NBA season, Memphis was one of the most dominant teams in the Western Conference. They ended in the second position with a 51-31 record, giving them a spot in the Playoffs.

Despite having home-court advantage for their first game against the Lakers, the Grizzlies lost with a crushing 128-112 score. However, the worst part is that Morant's availability for the second contest is not completely secure.

Ja Morant's frightening answer about his hand injury

Should the Grizzlies be worried about their series against the Lakers? Well, surprisingly they should. After losing the first game despite playing on Memphis, the team has received some frightening news about Ja Morant's hand injury to increase that fear.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the match against Los Angeles, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant had to exit the court due to rough midair clash with Lakers' Anthony Davis, which ended in an awkward landing for the Memphis player.

Morant was in clear pain while heading the locker room. Morant returned to the court, but he was unable to play again and watched his team lose against Lebron James and the Lakers.

While Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that X-rays on Morant's right hand came back negative, the guard told reporters that he's in "a good bit of pain" and that his availability for the next game on Wednesday is "in jeopardy".