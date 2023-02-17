Now that he's joined by a plethora of stars, Kevin Durant knows the pressure is on the Phoenix Suns to deliver an NBA Championship this season.

This hasn't happened very often, but it's an exciting time to be a Phoenix Suns fan. Adding Kevin Durant to an already impressive team just put them in the same tier as other NBA championship contenders.

The Suns made it to the NBA Finals a couple of years ago but failed to finish the job vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, there's no more room for excuses or mistakes.

Durant left the Brooklyn Nets after a bittersweet tenure. He failed to achieve the ultimate goal at Barclays Center, which is why he knows he can't afford to fall short of an NBA championship in the desert.

Kevin Durant Says Suns Have All They Need To Win

“We’ve got all the pieces to be successful,” Durant said in his introductory press conference. “I appreciate your warm welcome, but we’ve got work to do,” KD added. "I feel like I’ve still got to prove myself. I want to put good stuff on film every day. That’s the only thing I’m concerned with at this point in my life, is putting good stuff on film every night. I’m looking forward to doing that for Suns fans and hopefully they accept me after that.”

Devin Booker Knows It's Championship-Or-Bust In Phoenix

Suns star Devin Booker seems to agree with Durant's assessment of the team. He already knows what it's like to be on the losing end of the Larry O'Brien trophy, and he doesn't want to go through that again:

"Once you get a taste of Finals experience and having that under your belt, that's all that you want," Booker said of their aspirations. "We have one goal; we know it's not going to be easy to get there, but we feel we have the talent, we have the mindset and everything it takes right here in this gym."

Of course, their success will also depend on whether Chris Paul and Durant can stay healthy throughout the course of the playoffs. But barring an injury, they should be able to get those 16 wins in the postseason.