The Brooklyn Nets finally broke their roster up, and Kevin Durant is heading to the desert to play for the Phoenix Suns. Check out the funniest memes and reactions to this trade.

Well, it happened. It finally happened. The Brooklyn Nets are officially free from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's infamous reign and ready to build for the future. It was ugly, tortuos, and lowkey embarrassing. But it's finally over.

Durant and Irving did everything in their power to make the Nets implode from within. Perhaps it was always their plan and they secretly hated the organization. Or maybe they're just two terrible employees.

Whatever the case, the Brooklyn Nets finally broke their roster up, and Kevin Durant is heading to the desert to play for the Phoenix Suns, and the internet went wild as soon as the news broke on Twitter.

Kevin Durant Traded To Suns: Funniest Memes And Reactions

In all fairness, at least Durant delivered and played at an MVP-caliber level when he was healthy for the Nets. He did try to get their coach and GM fired and then sunk his trade value by demanding a trade, but hey... he played well.

All things considered, though, there's a chance that this may have been a win-win move for both parties. And unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter had some hilarious memes and reactions to this blockbuster trade.

Truth be told, the Nets needed to move on and put this infamous tenure in the rearview mirror; the sooner, the better. Sometimes, things are — in fact — too good to be true, and signing these stars wound up being the worst thing they could've done.

Also, it's kind of hilarious to think that Ben Simmons is now stuck in Brooklyn and they're also stuck with them. He has no trade value, and the rest of the league will be hesitant to make a move at him.

Irving and Durant's reputations took a big hit during his days in Brooklyn. And even though they don't seem to care, rival teams around the league will now think twice before even considering trying to get them.