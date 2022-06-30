The New York Knicks have struggled in the last couple of seasons. That's why they arranged a $100M deal with one of most improved players of the 2021-22 NBA season, Jalen Bruson.

The 2022 NBA Free-Agency has started already, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Many rumors that haven't been cleared out yey. For example, Kevin Durant moving out of the Brookly Nets or that Kyrie Irving wants to move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As many can recall, one of the most surprising teams of last season was the Dallas Mavericks. In addition, many of the players were all-known unrestricted free agents for the current NBA off-season. In fact, one of the players among that list is Jalen Brunson.

Despite, Brunson was offered a much bigger deal worth at least $106M with the Mavericks, he has agreed to be a Knicks player for the upcoming season. In fact, with this signing Brunson has made history aside from his multi-million dollar deal.

Jalen Brunson joins Carmelo Anthony in a short list of $100M deals with the New York Knicks

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, "Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose, tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." He stated on Twitter.

Therefore, Jalen Brunson will be the forth player to sign an $100 million-dollar deal with the New York Knicks listed along with Carmelo Anthony, Julius Randle and Allan Houston. In addition, Brunson will be the first NBA player to close out a deal worth $100M without been an All-Star before. During the last 2021-22 NBA Season, Brunson averaged 16 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 79 games this season for the Dallas Mavericks.