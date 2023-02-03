Just a few days away from the NBA trade deadline, Kyrie Irving made it clear he no longer wants to be a Net. The Lakers have obviously emerged as a potential trade partner, but they’ll probably have to face competition.

Kyrie Irving is all over the news again, and not because of his recent performances. Just when he was doing perfectly for the Nets, the 8x NBA All-Star requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

The NBA trade deadline is just a few days away from us, and Kyrie reportedly wants to be gone before that date. Otherwise, he would leave as a free agent in July, Shams Charania reported.

The basketball community got used to seeing Irving make headlines for things that had nothing to do with his game, but his trade request will probably draw a lot of suitors. The Lakers, of course, are expected to make a move.

Los Angeles Lakers

Irving has been linked with the Purple and Gold for a long time. The Lakers were seen as a potential landing spot during the 2021-22 season – while Irving was missing games due to his anti-vaxx stance – and in the 2022 offseason, before he opted into his player option.

This could be the perfect timing for a highly anticipated reunion with LeBron James. Irving is playing his best basketball in a long time, and the Lakers need a player of his caliber to help The King. However, there’s a problem: they don’t have much to offer in return. The best they could do is a package of first round picks plus Russell Westbrook, but the Nets may have higher demands.

Phoenix Suns

Unlike the Lakers, the Suns could offer a compensation that allows the Nets to stay competitive this season. Phoenix has risen to the contender status a few years ago, but has yet to take the next step.

Despite his problems off the court, Irving may have what it takes to make the Suns a championship team. This will probably be in Phoenix’s hands, since it has enough assets to make it happen. They could finally move on from Jae Crowder, but may also have to part with Chris Paul.

Dallas Mavericks

Woj notes that the Mavericks have already shown interest in Irving in the past, though they were also reluctant to give in to the Nets’ demands. Still, they will reportedly explore trade options before the deadline.

Even if he’s one of the best players in the league, Luka Doncic can’t do it all on his own. With Irving out there just months before the playoffs, it would make sense if Dallas does what it takes to increase its aspirations.