The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with three games, with Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns being one of them. However, Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with a knee injury lately.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are presenting close series with unexpected results already happening. One example is the Golden State Warriors being down 2-0 against the Sacramento Kings. But this clash between the Clippers and the Suns is still wide open since they both split wins.

Los Angeles started with a shocking performance in game 1. They were able to steal a victory in Phoenix despite not having Paul George in the lineup. It was crucial for that accomplishment Russell Westbrook’s late defensive play over Devin Booker.

The Suns naturally responded thanks to their top scorers like Booker and of course Kevin Durant. Going back to LA means the series was supposed to stay attractive, although the visiting team will start with a big advantage regarding absences.

Kawhi Leonard’s injury: Why is Clippers star not playing today vs Suns?

In the end, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of game 3 against the Suns with an injury. This is a huge blow to their aspirations considering their other star in George is also dealing with an injury. Being only 1-1 in the series might have made the team be more conservative given his history, but they will surely miss him on the court.

Leonard will be out of game 3 after suffering a right knee sprain, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. It is reportedly not related to the ACL injury he had in the past, although it is concerning since his absences keep piling up.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing in Game 4?

It is still too soon to know if he will be available to come back in time from this setback. Los Angeles host Phoenix on Saturday, but the timetable for his return hasn’t been established yet. He is expected to be day-to-day leading up to game 4.