Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George recently opened up on who's the toughest player he ever had to guard in the league, and it's not LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

When it comes to the greatest players in NBA right now, many players will come to mind. Some will go with veterans who have been in the league for years, while others may name younger stars.

Either way, no one can deny that LeBron James and Stephen Curry should be be considered among the best of all time. Apart from winning multiple titles, both of them have been consistently great throughout the years.

It's not just fans or analysts who recognize their talent, their colleagues have also spoken highly of The King or Steph. However, Clippers star Paul George mentioned another player as the toughest star he had to guard.

Paul George says Carmelo Anthony is "100% unguardable"

“Melo was so good,” George said on his Podcast P with Paul George, via ClutchPoints. “He can get his shot off in a phone booth. He didn’t need much space and so with him. I had to play him extra tight… He was so good at creating contact and being physical that I was just going to be in for a long game.

“... And you could not guard it. It was unguardable. So that’s why you could never give him space because you’re gonna play on your heels when you guard Melo. The fastest first step I’ve ever seen, for a guy that size, he had the quickest first step. So, you had to play tight defense on Melo… if you let him face you up, it’s over.”

When asked about his most difficult opponent, George didn't even doubt it: "100% Melo." Carmelo Anthony was certainly one of the league's most prolific players back in the day, and was still a reliable shooter in his sunset years.