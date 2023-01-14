Los Angeles Lakers will face Philadelphia 76ers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will receive Philadelphia 76ers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

History seems to be repeating itself for the Los Angeles Lakers. As has happened several times this season, after getting a good number of wins and approaching a positive win/loss balance, a losing streak sets them back again. For now, they have 2, and if they do not want the same thing to continue happening to them, they must return to victory.

In the case of the Philadelphia 76ers, after their two consecutive victories against the Detroit Pistons in both cases, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving their record at 25-16, which is currently the 5th best in the Eastern Conference. Of course, they want to continue rising in the standings, for which they need victory.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

These two rivals will play the second and last of the games they must play in this regular season. The first of them took place on December 9 and on that occasion the Philadelphia 76ers won resoundingly at the Wells Fargo Center by a score of 133-122.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Sunday, January 15 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't picked their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Philadelphia 76ers, due to their best record in the regular season, will be chosen as favorites.

