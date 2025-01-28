Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses another player to the Transfer Portal ahead of the next NCAAF season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were left with a sting after failing to secure the NCAAF title, and they’ll be looking for redemption next season. The latest news for Marcus Freeman’s team is the departure of another player from the roster due to the Transfer Portal.

In recent hours, Ty Chan announced his departure from the program, as he has now committed to the UConn Huskies. The offensive tackle appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons under the leadership of Marcus Freeman.

The news was confirmed by the player himself, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @chansanity5, shared an optimistic message about what’s ahead for his College Football career: “Grateful for this opportunity!”

Chan, who was rated as one of the top 15 offensive tackles in the country by 247Sports and Rivals, joins the Huskies after one of the best campaigns in the FBS for Jim Mora’s team. UConn finished with a 9-4 record and secured a win in the Fenway Bowl against North Carolina.

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish high fives Ty Chan #77 and Sam Pendleton #72 after a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 09, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana.

A veteran Notre Dame player departs from the program

In addition to the news of Ty Chan heading to UConn, another player has decided to seek new opportunities through the Transfer Portal. Freeman, who is working to shape his roster for the upcoming season, will be without one of his veterans on the offensive line.

Jayden Thomas, a talented wide receiver with plenty of experience in the league, will be heading to the ACC for his final year of eligibility as he enrolls and plays at Virginia.

In his final season as an Irish, Thomas managed to score two touchdowns, one of which came in the recent playoffs against Indiana.

Al Golden’s heartfelt message to Freeman after his departure to the NFL

After finishing his participation in the National Championship Game, which ended in defeat for Notre Dame, Al Golden became the top candidate to become the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. Soon after, the rumors turned into reality.

With his departure confirmed, Golden himself shared a heartfelt message to both Coach Freeman and the program as a whole: “If I could take a minute just to thank Coach Freeman,” Golden said. “I had the opportunity to sit down and talk to all the players. … I tried to reach every player I could.”