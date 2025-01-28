LeBron James owns the rivalry against Stephen Curry, says former NBA champion

The rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry has defined the NBA for over a decade. Both players have shaped the landscape of the league, delivering iconic performances in memorable duels and Finals. As their careers near the twilight, the discussions around their rivalry continue, with a former NBA champion offering a blunt assessment that gives James the edge.

“I gotta give a slight edge to LeBron James in owning this matchup,” Kendrick Perkins said during an appearance on ESPN this week, following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-108 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center last Saturday.

Perkins, who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, pointed to the historic Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Warriors in 2016 as a key factor in his assessment. “Who came back on one of the greatest — if not the greatest — finals run ever? It was the Cleveland Cavaliers, with LeBron James, down 3-1,” he recalled.

Kendrick also emphasized the ripple effect of that 2016 Cavaliers’ victory, which gave Cleveland its first-ever NBA title. “And then LeBron made Steph and the Golden State Warriors get who? Kevin Durant!” he added, referencing the Warriors’ acquisition of KD the following season, which turned them into an even more formidable force.

Kendrick Perkins attends the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Curry’s edge in Finals wins

Kendrick Perkins makes a valid point about LeBron James being a significant threat to the Warriors, particularly with the 2016 Cavaliers’ title, which forced Golden State to bolster its roster by adding Kevin Durant. This move turned the Warriors into a true super team, with Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

However, the statistics tell a different story. Out of the four Finals matchups between James and Curry, the Warriors emerged victorious in three, while LeBron claimed just one title. This stark disparity in Finals wins remains a key argument for those who defend Curry in the ongoing debate over the two players’ legacies.

This season’s showdowns: LeBron’s upper hand

As for the current season, the head-to-head matchups between James and Curry have leaned in favor of the Lakers star. The two players met twice in the 2024-25 NBA season, both games at Chase Center.

The first encounter came on Christmas Day, where the Lakers narrowly edged the Warriors 115-113. In that thrilling contest, LeBron delivered 31 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Curry posted 38 points, 6 assists, and 1 rebound.

The second meeting, held this past weekend, again saw the Lakers come out on top, winning 118-108. However, this time Curry’s impact was muted, as he scored just 13 points along with 9 assists and 1 rebound. LeBron, on the other hand, continued to shine with 25 points, 12 assists, and 5 rebounds.

When will LeBron and Curry meet again?

While the Lakers are solidifying their position in the Western Conference playoff race, the Warriors are still struggling to find consistency and are currently sitting near the bottom of the standings. The two teams are set to face off again on February 6 at Crypto.com Arena, with another highly anticipated showdown on the horizon.