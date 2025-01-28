The Detroit Lions didn’t close the 2024 season as they had hoped. Now, the team is gearing up for the upcoming campaign, with a new offensive coordinator joining Dan Campbell and Jared Goff in their quest for success.

Throughout the 2024 NFL season, the Lions were widely regarded as one of the league’s top teams. Their offense was so dominant that many believed no defense could truly contain them.

However, their season ended in disappointment, as they were surprisingly eliminated by the Commanders in the playoffs. To make matters more challenging, the team recently lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, prompting Dan Campbell to hire a new leader for their offense.

Report: Lions set to hire former assistant as their new offensive coordinator

The Lions fell short of lofty expectations this year. Despite an exceptional regular season, many fans were left disappointed when the NFC North powerhouse couldn’t secure a Super Bowl berth.

Offensively, Detroit was a juggernaut, with Jared Goff showing significant improvement over recent years. However, the team now faces a major change ahead of the new season.

Ben Johnson, the mastermind behind Detroit’s offensive success, accepted a head coaching role with the Chicago Bears. His remarkable work with the Lions made him one of the most sought-after candidates in the league.

In response, the Lions wasted no time finding a replacement. According to NBC Sports, Detroit is set to hire John Morton as their new offensive coordinator.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions gestures before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Morton has spent the past two years as the Denver Broncos’ pass game coordinator. If the hire is finalized, this would mark a return to Detroit for Morton, who served as a senior offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022.

What made Ben Johnson successful with the Lions?

During his time with the Lions, Ben Johnson crafted an exceptional offensive line that provided Jared Goff with top-tier protection while creating ample opportunities for the running game. Johnson is expected to bring this same strategy to the Bears as he begins his new head coaching role.

“Yeah, I think offensive line is certainly an area that we need to get better play from going forward,” Johnson said on press conference. “Something that (general manager Ryan Poles) and I have already talked about. We will develop a plan of attack for how to get that done, but I’m looking forward to getting an excellent offensive line coach in the building to help develop the young talent that we already have on the roster, and we will certainly talk about acquiring talent to bolster that unit as well.”