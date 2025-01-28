Phoenix legend claims the Suns must address key issue before pursuing Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been at odds with the Miami Heat for several weeks, and the franchise is actively looking to trade him before the NBA deadline. The Phoenix Suns are considered one of the top potential destinations for the small forward. However, Suns legend Eddie Johnson believes the team must address a more pressing issue before pursuing Butler.

“For us, it’s not the last three (minutes that decide a game); it’s what we have done in the first three (quarters),” Johnson analyzed the Suns‘ struggles during an interview on Run It Back. “And what have we done for the most part in the first three? Is turn the ball over. Not rebound.”

He further explained the impact of the Suns’ rebounding woes: “We have outshot teams numerous times this year but we have lost, why? Because we allow the opposition, despite not shooting that well, to get 15 more field goals.”

Johnson, who played for the Suns from 1987 to 1990 and won Sixth Man of the Year honors in 1989, singled out one player on the current roster as the key to improving the team’s rebounding. “The addition of Nick Richards for us is huge,” he said. “Jimmy (Butler) would be great, but I just want people to understand, the addition of Nick Richards is huge even if we don’t get Jimmy or make another deal. Because what he has done: Rebounded the ball, man.”

Nick Richards #2 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center on January 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Richard’s impact

Nick Richards, who arrived in Phoenix from the Charlotte Hornets just over a week ago, has quickly made his presence felt. In his first five games with the Suns, including four starts, the Jamaican center has recorded two double-doubles and is averaging a team-leading 11.2 rebounds per game.

His rebounding prowess has already surpassed that of Jusuf Nurkic (9.2 rebounds per game), who had previously led the team in that category until coach Mike Budenholzer made the decision to exclude him from the Suns’ games during the last few weeks.

Johnson’s praise for Butler

While Johnson emphasizes the Suns’ current needs, he also had high praise for Butler‘s game. “He’s a very unselfish basketball player,” Eddie said of the Heat forward. “You see how he played in Miami. Not many people who are the best players on their team will allow other guys to take more shots than them.”

Johnson went on to highlight Butler’s leadership qualities. “I think the selflessness of Jimmy is excellent; that’s why teams will be willing to put up with the toughness in regards to everything else.”

