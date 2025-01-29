NFL News: Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars secure Super Bowl champion as key member of HC staff

Jacksonville Jaguars want to leave behind a disappointing season in the 2024 NFL season and are already rebuilding for next season. A few days ago, quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s team announced that Liam Coen will be their new head coach and today the continuity of a Super Bowl champion as part of the coaching staff was made official.

Simultaneously, the Jaguars are in search of a general manager following the firing of Trent Baalke after four seasons with the franchise. That departure has opened the door for Coen’s arrival as HC, in what was a surprising turn of events, as it was thought he would remain as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence has not benefited from the Jaguars’ poor form and needs to turn things around once and for all next year. While Doug Pederson is no longer the team’s head coach, a member of his staff was confirmed to be part of Jacksonville’s staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl champion to remain with the Jaguars

The Super Bowl champion who will remain on the Jaguars staff is none other than special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, who signed a contract extension with Jacksonville, which confirmed the news. “When I talk to him, there’s a shared message,” head coach Coen said of working with Farwell.

Linebacker Heath Farwell #55 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014

Advertisement

How long has Farwell been with the Jaguars?

One might think that Baalke’s departure as general manager might have conditioned Farwell’s extension, but the truth is that he will continue on Coen’s staff. The Jaguars’ special teams coordinator arrived in Jacksonville three seasons ago and has made great progress with his charges.

Advertisement

see also Trevor Lawrence's net worth: How much money does the Jacksonville Jaguars QB have?

When did Farwell win the Super Bowl?

Heath Farwell won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season. It was a dominant team that defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in the final. Farwell was a key player on special teams for the Seahawks at the time.