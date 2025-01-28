Aaron Rodgers still wants to play this year, but the main question is: where? Now, Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, has revealed the team’s plans regarding the veteran quarterback’s future.

The Jets are already preparing for the 2025 NFL season. The team endured a disastrous 2024 campaign, even with Aaron Rodgers returning from a difficult Achilles injury.

After this disappointing season, rumors have swirled about Aaron Rodgers potentially leaving the Jets. Now, Woody Johnson has shared what the team plans to do regarding the quarterback’s situation.

Woody Johnson reveals Jets’ plans for Aaron Rodgers’ future

The 2025 offseason will be crucial for the New York Jets. The AFC East team is undergoing a significant rebuild, which began with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as head coach.

Last year, the Jets parted ways with Robert Saleh midway through the season following persistent struggles. They needed a top-tier coach to lead the team, which is why they hired Glenn, one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

Aaron Glenn was one of the most sought-after coaches for the 2025 season. He established an outstanding defense with the Detroit Lions, which motivated the Jets to do everything possible to bring him in for the upcoming campaign.

Now, the new head coach faces a major decision. On Monday, Woody Johnson stated that Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey would make the final call on Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team.

Aaron Glenn, the new head coach of the Jets

While Johnson recently expressed that he would like Rodgers to stay, the ultimate decision now rests with Glenn and Mougey. Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to remain in New York, but the big question is whether he fits into the new head coach’s plans for next season.

Are there any teams interested in Aaron Rodgers?

Although Aaron Rodgers is still under contract with the Jets, his future with the team is uncertain. A trade is possible, but finding a suitor might not be an easy task.

According to reports, Rodgers’ future may also depend on quarterback needs elsewhere. The Raiders and Steelers, both dealing with issues at the position, could view Rodgers as a quick fix to address their problems.

