If the Dallas Mavericks manage to keep Kyrie Irving on board in the offseason, they could also land a star big man to help Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks hoped that Kyrie Irving's presence would revamp their playoff chances, but that wasn't the case. Luka Doncic was visually frustrated, and the team plummeted in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavs' season was so bad that they even tanked the final two games of the season in an attempt to get a top-10 first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, which led to a $750,000 fine by the Association.

But Kyrie still hinted at potentially being sold on this team for the long run, stating that they weren't supposed to win right away. Should that be the case, then Mark Cuban might land another star for next season.

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade For Deandre Ayton

(Transcript via Eric Pinus - Bleacher Report)

"Assuming Irving returns, the Mavericks might have an eye (via trade) on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Per NBA sources, Dallas also eyed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins before the trade deadline.

The team could look into the availability of players such as O.G. Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Alex Caruso (Bulls), Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors, player option), Robert Covington (Los Angeles Clippers), Mo Bamba (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), among many others."

The Mavs desperately crave an interior presence, and Deandre Ayton wasn't all that pleased with his role with the Phoenix Suns last season, so he could be an obvious target for their needs.

Then again, this will all depend on whether Kyrie Irving actually wants to run it back, and we've seen how that story has gone multiple times in the past with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and more recently the Brooklyn Nets, so let's not rush to get our hopes up, Mavs fans.