Miami Heat will face Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels on Sunday, January 8. Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will face each other in a match that promises to be intense and very interesting, because both are also expected to be in the top 6 at the end of the regular season.

In the case of the Brooklyn Nets, they come from a complicated victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, and once again they approached the first position in the Eastern Conference. In the case of the Miami Heat, they are eighth but only one victory behind the New York Knicks, the last qualified for the Playoffs, and of course the Florida team are going for that place.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the first time in this regular season in which they must play three games. It will be an interesting duel between the Brooklyn Nets who are looking to reach the leadership of the Eastern Conference, and the Miami Heat, who are fighting to enter direct qualifying positions for the playoffs.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Sunday, January 8 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on: BSSUN.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Brooklyn Nets with -155 odds, while the odds for the Miami Heat to win are +135.

DraftKings Miami Heat +135 Brooklyn Nets -155

*Odds via DraftKings