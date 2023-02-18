Utah is the place where the best in the league will gather for the NBA All-Star Game. There will be some key absences, but none of the stars missing is more important than Stephen Curry. Check out why the Golden State Warriors player and former MVP will not play.

The NBA All-Star Weekend has already begun with different activities on Friday, although the best is yet to come. The game is where all the superstars should be taking part in the action, but there will be a key piece missing since Stephen Curry is not going to play.

It has not been a good season for the Golden State Warriors. The defending champions have struggled a lot to stay competitive, mainly because of several injuries in the roster. In fact, they are currently ranked just 9th in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record.

The event will have a lot of situations that will show talent such as the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. Though that day Curry will not participate in the 3-point contest either. Find out why the two-time NBA MVP will not be in the match.

The reason why Stephen Curry is not playing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

As of now the Golden State Warriors would only be in a play-in context for how inconsistent they have been all season. That means every game will matter until the end of the competition, so they can’t afford to miss their key pieces. Although that will be the case for some time with the best player of the team.

Curry is not playing in the NBA All-Star Game because he is injured. The superstar suffered a partial tear in two lower-leg ligaments two weeks ago, but his return is not near. He even went ahead to say that he will not be playing against Lebron James’ Los Angeles Lakers after the All-Star break in a couple of days.