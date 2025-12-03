The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled to find consistency through the first two months of the 2026 NHL season. Despite high expectations, the team has hovered near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, leaving fans frustrated and searching for answers. Central to the debate has been the performance of the Leafs’ captain and star forward, Auston Matthews.

Through 20 games, Matthews has registered 10 goals and seven assists, totaling 17 points—a significant drop from what many expected of the Arizona native. His absence at times due to injury has not helped, but there is growing concern that even when healthy, Matthews has not produced at the level needed to lead the team effectively.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo weighed in on the situation during Tuesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff LIVE. “My concern about him is not being the player that everybody expects him to be. You know, they made the transition last year, giving him the captaincy…this was supposed to be his team leading the way. Production-wise, it’s been a struggle for him to do that,” Colaiacovo explained.

Can Auston Matthews turn things around for Toronto?

Colaiacovo expanded on that concern, stressing the standard Matthews is expected to meet. “If Auston Matthews is supposed to be the captain of this team and one of the top five to ten players in this league, he’s got to find it within himself to lead on his own.“

Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal. Justin Berl/Getty Images

He added: “It’s been a struggle. When your team loses, it’s a struggle for everybody. But William Nylander is finding a way. Auston Matthews needs to find a way…good back or not, he has to put the team on his back and lead them.”

Matthews’ early-season performance has left the Leafs with a mix of concern and hope. While injuries and external factors may have played a role, the team’s reliance on its captain to elevate play remains a key story as Toronto looks to climb the standings. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Matthews can regain form and lead by example in the coming months.

